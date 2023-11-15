SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! For the start and most of the day, we will see very similar conditions to our Tuesday.

The bottom line? One more mild day that feels more like October than November before entering a more active pattern as we turn towards the weekend.

November warmth holds on for another day with temperatures hanging out between 10 to 15 degrees above seasonal averages. Temperatures will once again reach a mix of 50s and 60s while St. George will be the warm spot hitting the low 70s again. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy for most with increasing clouds and breezy conditions throughout the day.

We start to shift the weather pattern tonight as we enter a more progressive pattern. Overnight into Thursday morning, an area of low-pressure dives in from the northwest bringing a chance for scattered showers across the state as slightly cooler air filters in.

This will be a valley rain event with a soggy Thursday morning commute along the Wasatch Front becoming showery through the afternoon. Given temperatures won’t drop too much, the snow level will likely stay relatively high for this time of year. Above 8,000 feet though, we could see some accumulations over a few inches.

Once we clear the moisture, we set the stage for a quieter Friday with temperatures running about five to seven degrees above average, but by the weekend another system is set to move in as an upper-level low pressure moves in from the Pacific.

There’s a bit of uncertainty when it comes to the timing and storm track of our weekend storms. This area of low pressure will keep us unsettled and by this weekend, we’ll be looking at a better chance of wet weather overall across the state with daytime highs that will drop to near or even below seasonal averages by the end of the weekend.

At this point, it looks like we’ll see increasing moisture across the state on Saturday with Sunday likely being the most active day with valley rain and mountain snow with lowering snow levels as the colder air filters in. As we get closer, the timeline and precipitation amounts will become clearer, and we will keep you posted. Heading into Thanksgiving, skies look to calm as we settle into a more seasonal stretch of weather, with a possible storm on the holiday.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!