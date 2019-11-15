Mike Pence’s wife in Utah to put President Trump on ballot

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Second Lady Karen Pence paid a visit to Utah Friday where she filed paperwork to put President Donald Trump on Utah’s March Ballot.

Trump supporters joined her at the Capitol where she encouraged the crowd to give them another four years.

She said under the Trump administration the U.S. has more jobs, more growth and a stronger – safer America.

“This election is about jobs, security and it’s about our liberties,” said Pence. “We are winning under President Trump’s leadership and to keep winning we need four more years.”

Senator Mike Lee announced at the event he will serve as a co-chairman of the President’s re-election campaign in Utah.

