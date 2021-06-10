Mike Conley ruled out for Game 2 against Clippers

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley stands on the court before Game 1 of the team’s second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Conley suffered a mild right hamstring strain in Game 5 against the Grizzlies, and he has been ruled out of Tuesday night’s game. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz will be without starting All-Star point guard Mike Conley again, as he will miss his second straight playoff game with a hamstring strain.

Conley missed Tuesday’s Game 1 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, which the Jazz won, 112-109 after straining his hamstring in Utah’s series-clinching win over Minnesota on June 2nd.

The Jazz are now 16-6 this season without Conley in the lineup.

Joe Ingles will start in Conley place once again. Ingles had 8 points and 7 assists on 3 of 12 shooting in Game 1.

“I’m sure you’re gonna hint at me not shooting well,” Ingles said after shootaround Thursday. “So to answer your question before someone asks it, I’m gonna keep shooting even though I’m not shooting well.”

Conley averaged 17.4 points and 8.6 assists for the top-seeded Jazz in the first round, and made the All-Star Game for the first time in his 14-year career.