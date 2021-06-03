Mike Conley has mild hamstring strain, will be re-evaluated before Game 1

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (10) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen (3) defends during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley underwent an MRI Thursday morning, and it was revealed that he has a mild right hamstring strain.

Conley will be re-evaluated before Game 1 of Western Conference Semifinals, which will begin either on Sunday or Tuesday against either Dallas or the L.A. Clippers.

Conley, who missed nine games late in the regular season with a hamstring injury, re-aggravated it during Wednesday’s 126-110 series-clinching win over Memphis.

He did not play in the entire second half.

“In the first quarter, I felt just the little tug or whatever in my hammy,” Conley said. “I made the bench and made the staff aware. But it just kept getting more and more sore as I was running on it so they decided to pull me. I’m frustrated, for sure. I put a lot of effort into showing up early, staying late, strengthening, running, conditioning, everything.”

The Jazz went 6-3 when Conley was sidelined with the injury.

Conley made the NBA All-Star Game for the first time this season. He averaged 17.4 points and 8.6 assists per game in the first round against his former team, the Grizzlies. He averaged 16.2 points and 6.0 assists per game during the regular season.

After winning Game 5, Conley says he plans on playing in the Jazz next game.

“It’s the playoffs so my mindset is I’ll be ready to play,” he said. “We’re gonna just see what happens in next few days and be smart about how we approach it going into this next series.”