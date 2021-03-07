Mike Conley gets edged out by Steph Curry in NBA 3-point contest

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley celebrate during the first half of basketball’s NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (ABC4 Sports) – Mike Conley was a late addition to the NBA All-Star Game festivities, but he almost stole the show.

Conley was barely edged out by Steph Curry in the 3-point contest, narrowly losing by one point, 28-27.

Conley put plenty of pressure on the sharpshooting Curry by hitting four of the five balls off his money-ball rack, one of the competition’s two long-range shots, and all five of the balls on the last rack of the final round.

But Curry, one of the game’s all-time great shooters and now a two-time 3-point champ, beat Conley on the final shot of the competition. All the Jazz guard could do was smile and wave goodbye to his chances as Curry’s last shot hung in the air.

Mike Conley @MCONLEY10 barely loses to Steph Curry by one point, 28-27, in the NBA 3-point contest. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Ih3aEF5DjM — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) March 8, 2021

Conley started his first NBA All-Star experience by making an impression, though. The veteran guard left no doubt about whether he would advance to the second round of the 3-point contest when he hit all five of the balls on his money rack and finished with an opening-round score of 28.

Conley, Curry and Boston’s Jayson Tatum all advanced to the final round of the event.

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was eliminated after one round. Mitchell, who is shooting a career-high 38.2 percent from 3-point range this season, started slowly but finished his first round strong. The Jazz guard went for 22 total points in the round. But Mitchell had to simply smile and shake his head in appreciation as Curry knocked him out of the top-3, and the competition, with a 31-point performance.