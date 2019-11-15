Mike Conley excited about return trip to Memphis

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – As soon as he was traded to the Utah Jazz this off-season, Mike Conley knew this day would eventually come.

Conley is returning to Memphis for the first time as a member of the opposing team.

“Been getting a lot of phone calls from people back in Memphis anxious for us to get in town,” said Conley, who spent his first 12 NBA seasons with the Grizzlies. “So, just trying not to think too much about it, just keep it as business-like as I can.”

Conley is the Grizzlies franchise all-time leader in points and assists, and he credits the organization for making him the player he is today.

“Memphis is all I knew for so long,” he said. “It’s the city that raised me and molded me into who I am. “So I’m just anxious, almost like you’re trying to get it over with. I’m just trying to get back to hooping, and I’m sure it will get to that point, but I also want to take in the moment too because this is a once in a lifetime type thing where you come back to a place like that. So, it’ll be fun.”

In his first 11 games with the Jazz, who have won four in a row, Conley is averaging 14.7 points and 4.0 assists per game.

The Jazz and Grizzlies will play at 6:00 p.m. Friday night.