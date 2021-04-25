Mike Conley wins Oscar as executive producer for ‘Two Distant Strangers’

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (10) walls off the court in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Conley and Kevin Durant are executive producers for winner of Best Live Action Short Film

LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Jazz point guard was named an NBA All-Star for the first time this season. Now, he’s an Oscar winner as well.

Conley is one of the executive producers for “Two Distant Strangers,” which won the Best Short Film (Live Action) at the 93rd Academy Awards Sunday night.

Conley and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant were two of ten executive producers on the film, which dramatizes police brutality as an inescapable time loop like a tragic “Groundhog Day” for Black Americans.

The film was directed by nominees Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free, a former college basketball player at Long Beach State.

Fellow Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell also tweeted out his congratulations to Conley.