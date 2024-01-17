SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We are coming off of record-breaking cold for our Tuesday thanks to arctic air, and diving right into a passing winter storm.

The bottom line? After a frigid start, it will turn into a sunny and chilly day, however, calm conditions won’t last as our next storm arrives tomorrow.

This wet winter storm has tracked into the Beehive State bringing some snow for the morning commute in Northern Utah. Moisture within this storm will move through Utah in two waves, with scattered showers expected through lunch. After the first wave of moisture moves to the east, we’ll continue to see scattered snow showers in northern Utah, mainly in the high country, in the afternoon before another wave of moisture could lead to more widespread moisture in northern Utah tomorrow evening.

When we talk about winter storms, we usually mean a straight snow event, but that’s not the case today. It will be a bit of a sloppy day, as the storm will drag in slightly warmer temperatures so while some northern valleys will see mainly snow, there is a chance that some will see mostly rain. The winter weather advisories from the National Weather Service set the stage the same way. In Salt Lake & Utah Counties, there are no alerts, but winter weather advisories do encompass the northern Wasatch Front up into eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley. Areas including Salt Lake, Tooele and Utah counties have a chance of seeing either a wintry mix or straight rain, so wet roads are expected in those areas. Winter Weather Advisories will also be in effect for the central and northern mountains, plus the Wasatch Back. They will all run through 5 a.m. on Thursday.

From late tonight through Thursday, the healthiest accumulations will be found in the northern mountains as most will likely land between 8-14″ with some picking up a little more and less. In the Cottonwoods we could receive closer to a foot and a half. Mountain valleys could see between 4-8″ with locally up to 10″ for some. Central mountains will likely see 3-7″ of snow. Northern valleys will be a bit trickier given the temperatures. For the southern Wasatch Front, we could see predominately rain, but up to a few inches will be possible, especially on the benches. From Weber County, northward, 2-6″ looks possible.

By Thursday afternoon the chance of any wet weather comes to an end as calmer conditions with slightly above-average temperatures take hold through the end of the workweek. Once again, calm conditions may be short-lived as we move back into an active stretch of weather from this weekend into next week. Early projections suggest warmer temperatures with the next storm statewide, but stay tuned as the storms evolve!

We will continue to monitor each system and keep you posted on the latest developments in your 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!