Midway home a complete loss after structure fire Sunday night

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Midway home is a complete loss after it caught fire Sunday night.

According to Wasatch County Fire’s Facebook page, they were dispatched to a fully engulfed house fire at 8:06 pm. after neighbors called 911.

“Crews arrived quickly and were able to get the fire knocked down and make entry,” stated the post. “The cause has not been determined.”

An estimate of damages was not released.

Firefighters said there was no one home at the time of the fire but the homeowner stated he had been to the home earlier in the day.

