Midvale man charged for stealing idling car at Nevada casino with a passenger inside

WENDOVER, Nevada (ABC4 news) – A 50-year-old Midvale man is facing serious charges after he stole an idling car from a casino in Wendover with a female passenger inside.

Charging documents state on Wednesday, just after 10 p.m. a 61-year-old woman reported she had been kidnapped from Montego Bay casino in Wendover.

The woman said she was waiting in the passenger seat of the car in the Montego Bay parking lot while her husband went inside to check them into the hotel when a man jumped in her car and started driving away from the casino, hitting a barrier as they left.

The man dropped her off in Lakepoint after she told him she needed to use the bathroom. The woman then called police and the suspect drove away.

The woman said the car was a silver Kia Sedona registered to her husband.

Through their investigation, and video footage at the casino, Wendover Police identified the

suspect as Marc Banyai. Police said they noticed the male walking outside the Montego Bay

earlier in the night carrying a red backpack, which was found in the lobby.

The GPS company was able to track the vehicle to Midvale, Utah where Unified Police

Department conducted a stop at 600 East 7500 South and Banyai was taken into custody for theft and kidnapping, both second-degree felonies.