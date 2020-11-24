Midvale man charged for raping teen while on pretrial release for sexual assault against another minor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man on trial for a sex crime against a 15-year-old girl has now been charged with raping a different teen while out on pretrial release.

Gregory David Allen, 45, was charged on Friday with first-degree felony rape and forcible sodomy as well as additional felony charges of drug possession with the intent to distribute and child endangerment.

Police reports say a 14-year-old girl was at the man’s home on October 27 when he called her back to the bedroom to “talk about her mom”. The man offered her dab marijuana but she told him no three times before she said she felt she had to give in.

The girl said while sitting on the bed she became dizzy and Allen pushed her down on the bed and started kissing her. The girl told Allen to stop and tried to push him off but she felt weak. The man then took off her clothes and raped, sexually assaulted her.

When someone knocked on the door, Allen got off of the victim and let her pull up her pants, documents state.

Allen is currently on trial for an incident in July where he is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl after he sent a Lyft to her home to pick her up and bring her to his house.

In 2016, Allen was charged with multiple felonies regarding enticing a minor after police in Pleasant Grove set up a sting and was chatting with Allen about having sexual contact with a 14-year-old.

Allen was arrested when the detective set up a time and a place to meet for a sexual encounter and he showed up. Those charges were later dismissed without prejudice, meaning the charges could be refiled at any time.

Allen has been booked into the Salt Lake Count Jail and is being held without bail.

This report is based on a police report and may not contain the full details or findings.