Midvale family shelter reports COVID-19 outbreak

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A shelter in Midvale has reported an outbreak of COVID-19 among its residents.

At least one person has been taken to the hospital, according to the Midvale Family Resource Center.

The Salt Lake County Health Department confirmed the outbreak and says they are still working to determine who may be affected by using contact tracing.

The families who have been staying at the shelter are being isolated and tested with help from Fourth Street Clinic, a clinic that administers healthcare services to homeless citizens.

The affected families are currently isolated and staying at local hotels and motels.

“This is probably one of the most active cases we’ve seen in a while, says Janida Emerson,

Chief Executive Officer of Fourth Street Clinic. “So we are checking in new families into quarantine and isolation daily. We are using about 30 rooms for quarantine and isolation for families that are staying at the Midvale Shelter.”

Both the shelter and the clinic says they are working with county health officials to sanitize living areas and provide testing to all residents who may have been affected.

“We are going to continue working with the families and the health department, keep the protocols that we have in place, masking, hand sanitization, keep all of that kind of stuff in place,” says Emerson. “We will continue to test and provide ongoing testing for individuals who feel symptomatic.”

The Midvale shelter sees a lot of families as their main residents, which makes contact tracing, full vaccination, and sanitization harder during active COVID-19 surges.

With back-to-school season upon us, that makes curbing the contamination even harder, says Emerson.

“Midvale is tricky because alot of those kiddos aren’t old enough to get vaccinated.,” says Emerson. “So with schools going back, it’s a great help to be wearing masks and getting vaccinated.”