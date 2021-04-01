Microsoft users report problems with multiple services

(NEXSTAR) – Microsoft confirmed Thursday that engineers are working to fix an issue affecting multiple services.
According to Down Detector, a site that tracks real-time online outages, users of Teams, Azure, Office 365 and other services started reported problems around 5:07 p.m. EST. The reports ranged from user authentication problems to automated error messages.
Microsoft said in a tweet shortly after 6 p.m., “We’re investigating a potential DNS issue and are evaluating our mitigation options.”
This is a developing story.