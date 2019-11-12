Memoriam to be on display Wednesday for 27 teens killed on Utah roads in 2018

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The annual “Zero Fatalities Teen Memoriam” is coming to Salt Lake City as a way to remember the 27 lives lost too soon to car crashes on Utah roads.

For the last twelve years, the Utah Department of Health, Utah Department of Transportation, Utah Highway Patrol and Utah Teen Driving Task Force have worked closely with parents and families who have lost a teenager in a motor vehicle crash to tell their stories as part of the memoriam.

In 2018, 27 teen drivers and passengers were tragically killed on Utah roads.

Their memories and stories are shared through events like the memoriam, reminding the public of the importance of driving safely on Utah roads.

This year’s memoriam will open on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the

Marmalade Library, located at 280 West 500 North in Salt Lake City.

The Zero Fatalities Teen Memoriam is available at zerofatalitiesut.com.

