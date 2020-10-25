Medical condition possible factor in head-on collision on SR-201

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Troopers are investigating if a medical condition is the reason for a head-on collision on SR-201 Saturday night.
According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened when the driver of a Hyundai Elantra was traveling east near mile marker 1, crossed the median, and struck a Honda Accord traveling west head-on.
The driver of the Elantra was flown to a local hospital by helicopter and the driver of the Accord was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.
Troopers said a possible medical condition is being investigated as a contributing factor for that crash.
