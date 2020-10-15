Medal of Valor awarded to deputies involved in West Haven officer-involved shooting

WEST HAVEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two West Haven deputies have each received a Medal of Valor after assisting with an incident in June of last year.

Deputy Jacob King and Deputy Jose Leon were sent to assist with a shots fired complaint last year. There were reports of a drunk suspect who had been fighting with a victim. The victim stated that the suspect was intoxicated and pointed a gun at her head and pulled the trigger.

The victim was able to leave the home and was not injured. Before officers arrived on scene, the suspect had fired two rounds outside of the home.

When officers arrived, the suspect was in the area on foot. Deputy King and Deputy Leon found the suspect walking on a trail near 4500 West and 4000 South.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and both deputies then discharged their handguns, striking the suspect several times.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says that both Deputies King and Leon acted with courage in the face of great danger.