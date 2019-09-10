Meadow Creek fire threatening irrigation water used for crops in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Meadow Creek Fire is burning rapidly in Millard County and poses a threat to irrigation water.

According to Kourtney Bradshaw, Public Information Officer for the Meadow Creek Fire, the Meadow community is a farming community. The irrigation water is used for their crops if the drainage does not provide the water.

“They are evaluating the effects in that area,” Bradshaw told ABC4 News on Monday night.

Bradshaw also said the culinary water, which comes from spring sources in the fire perimeter, are in operating condition.

The blaze is standing still at 4,154 acres and is 20-percent contained.

“The fire didn’t grow within the perimeter. They just secured the western and northwest lines of the fire. Tomorrow’s activities are to do the same,” Bradshaw explained.

The fire is burning in steep, rocky terrain, with mixed vegetation fueling the blaze.

The Meadow Creek Fire was caused by a lightning strike Sunday morning. It ignited in dry grass on private property and then spread to the BLM land and National Forest land.

“Anything that’s in the grass, fuel type is usually a quick consumption. When it gets into those other fuel types they have a longer duration of burn,” the PIO said.

Bradshaw says 209 firefighters are working on the fire. On Tuesday morning fire officials are expected to transition from a type three team to a type two.

“It just means that this fire has complexities to it,” Bradshaw told ABC4’s Brittany Johnson. “That can be locations to towns, structures and watersheds — there’s just a rating system associated with that.”

A temporary area closure for the Meadow Creek Fire has been issued and is in effect as of September 9, 2019. The closure order will remain in effect until October 1, 2019, or until rescinded.

Fire officials say this order was issued for the protection of public health and safety.

The closure order is from Sand Rock Ridge road south to Meadow Creek.

The fire is currently burning away from homes. There are no evacuations at this time.

