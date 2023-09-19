LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Utah State quarterback Blake Anderson saw enough in less than three quarters to name McCae Hillstead as the Aggies new starting quarterback.

The true freshman, who led Skyridge High School to the 6A state championship last year, replaces Cooper Legas, and will start against James Madison Saturday in Logan.

“I hate being in this situation, but it’s also my job to assess it and move forward, and gives us the best chance to win right now,” Anderson said. “That is the goal. I think we’ve got the skill players around McCae to allow his skillset and the confidence that he has delivering the ball.”

Hillstead replaced the struggling Legas in the second quarter against Air Force with the Aggies down 29-0. Hillstead completed 21 of 32 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns in Friday’s 39-21 loss to the Falcons.

Anderson was impressed by how Hillstead handled himself on the road in his first college game.

“If he’ll make decisions quickly as he did the other night, be confident in those choices and protect the football, he gives us a chance to win,” Anderson said.

Legas, the former Orem High star who led Utah State to an L.A. Bowl victory over Oregon State in 2021, took over for the injured Logan Bonner last season. Legas threw for 1,499 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022, but struggled in all three games this year.

Legas threw for 384 yards and three touchdowns against Iowa, Idaho State and Air Force.

“I was very open with Coop,” Anderson said. “My frustrations with his decision making and lack of confidence right now and some of his choices, I want to keep coaching him through it.”

Anderson said he may have to go back to Legas at some point this season.

“He’s going to have to play at some point,” Anderson said. “He’s going to have to win a game at some point. If you just look at the nature of our league and how physical it is, the chances of McCae getting all the way through every snap the rest of the season is pretty low.”

Utah State (1-2) will host James Madison (3-0) Saturday at 6:00 p.m.