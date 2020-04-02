McAdams seeks ‘fix’ for teens, young adults left out of economic impact payments

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Congressman Ben McAdams says a tax filing definition in the CARES Act denies stimulus checks to thousands of Utah teens and young adults who need it.

McAdams is supporting a bipartisan measure that would correct it and make their families eligible for the $500 per child economic impact checks.

“The definition for the $500 per qualifying child amount for families is limited to children under age 17. I’m supporting legislation that allows families to claim that amount on behalf of their older teens and young adult children,” said McAdams. “As it stands now, there are hundreds of thousands of Utahns in their twenties that are working and going to college and yet won’t qualify for any economic impact aid unless they file a tax return separately from their parents.”

McAdams says the bipartisan bill he supports – H.R. 6420—would adopt a definition that would broaden the pool of families who would receive the $500 economic impact sum.

The bill includes a more expanded version of a “qualifying child” for purposes of calculating a “dependent” – the broader definition includes students up to age 24 and permanently disabled adults.

“High school juniors and seniors as well as college students are also suffering in this economic downturn. Many are unable to work jobs or start their summer employment, and many won’t qualify for unemployment insurance. Every family situation is different, and some families rely on the income of their children to help make ends meet, which is why I’m working to ensure they receive this economic impact relief,” said McAdams.

McAdams says he hopes Congress passes this legislation as soon as possible and is urging lawmakers to include it in any future coronavirus relief bill Congress considers.