McAdams releases statement as Owens takes lead in 4th Congressional District race

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With Utah’s 4th Congressional District race still too close to call, Ben McAdams’ team released a statement on Saturday reiterating his confidence in his re-election.
McAdams’ Campaign Manager Andrew Roberts released the following statement Saturday evening:
“Again, we’re seeing numbers go back and forth as additional votes from throughout the 4th District are tallied. We remain confident that Ben will be re-elected. We are grateful to Utah’s election clerks for their dedicated effort on a weekend to update the results for Utah voters and candidates.”
McAdams is running for re-election against former NFL player Burgess Owens (R). As of Saturday afternoon, the Associated Press had Owens leading McAdams by 688 votes.
Owens had received 145,724 votes and 47.6% of the votes while McAdams had received 145,036 votes and 47.4% of 4th Congressional District votes.