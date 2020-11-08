McAdams releases statement as Owens takes lead in 4th Congressional District race

4th Congressional District Republican candidate Burgess Owens speaks during an Utah Debate Commission debate against Democratic Utah Congressman Ben McAdams on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (Kristin Murphy/ Deseret News, via AP, Pool)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With Utah’s 4th Congressional District race still too close to call, Ben McAdams’ team released a statement on Saturday reiterating his confidence in his re-election.

McAdams’ Campaign Manager Andrew Roberts released the following statement Saturday evening:

“Again, we’re seeing numbers go back and forth as additional votes from throughout the 4th District are tallied. We remain confident that Ben will be re-elected. We are grateful to Utah’s election clerks for their dedicated effort on a weekend to update the results for Utah voters and candidates.”

McAdams is running for re-election against former NFL player Burgess Owens (R). As of Saturday afternoon, the Associated Press had Owens leading McAdams by 688 votes.

Owens had received 145,724 votes and 47.6% of the votes while McAdams had received 145,036 votes and 47.4% of 4th Congressional District votes.