Mayors Mendenhall and Wilson share thoughts on ‘stay at home mandate’

“Like many, I’m eager to issue a stay at home order. But as a capital city surrounded by & relied upon by others throughout Utah, our efforts are only as good as the efforts of those around us. Moving ahead with the state will be more effective. If we can’t, I’m ready to act soon.”

Salt Lake County Mayor, Jenny Wilson released the following statement regarding additional restrictions in Salt Lake County in response to COVID-19:

‘The COVID-19 pandemic is a critical and quickly evolving situation. We are fortunate that Utah is a couple weeks behind much of the nation, so we can use what is happening in other areas to inform our decision making. I believe a stay-at-home order is likely necessary to avoid overburdening our hospitals as early as April, but a decision like that is best done in coordination with the State of Utah, our neighboring counties, and our municipalities. Today I convened an excellent meeting with state leaders and hospital representatives to collect and compare data so we all can make the most informed decisions. Until we have that information, all Utahns should rigorously follow the existing guidance regarding social distancing and frequent handwashing.”

