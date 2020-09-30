Mayors Mendenhall and Wilson say ‘Thank you’ to storm clean up crews

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson teamed up today to say thank you to the crews who have been cleaning up the debris left from the devastating wind storm. Even now, the work to clean up the city and county continues.

Mayor Wilson spoke first saying, “This has been quite a year, it’s been a rough one, and for every member of the community here in our county, in our state, in our nation, really in our world, this has been a year like no other.”

She pointed at Mayor Mendenhall and said, “On a local level it’s been a challenging year for relatively new mayors, as we have faced so much.”

She mentioned that she had joked with one of the city employees about everything that had happened, then made a comment about having a storm next. Then the storm came. She said it took her a bit to register what had happened outside, her fence was down, her neighbor’s trees down and power lines down,

“I knew that day of the strength and abilities of the Salt Lake County public works team, the partnership we had with our contact cities, I’ve known for some time as a city resident how great you guys are too.”

“We wanted to say thank you.”

Mayor Mendenhall said, “What I’ve learned through all of these crises, and emergencies that we dealt with, more than ever our people are where it’s at, our public employees are the best and it is what makes Salt Lake City great… is you all.”

“These are folks who take care of our streets, they build streets, and they do not normally take care of downed tree debris. This is the various and sundry items that they were not hired anticipating to do.”

The mayor pointed out, this is taking hundreds of people tens of thousands of hours to do, and that what public servants do.

“So on behalf of all of our residents in Salt Lake City, I want to tell you how proud I am of you, how proud we are of you, and how grateful everyone is, you keep at it after the storm has left the news cycles you are still out there busting your butts, even on Saturdays to help us clear our roadways.”

Mayor Mendenhall also thanked all of the cities who have helped Salt Lake City recover.

The press conference ended, with a round of applause.