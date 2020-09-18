Mayor Wilson speaks to Good Morning Utah about the County’s 6-month COVID-19 report

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson appeared on Good Morning Utah Friday morning to talk about her team’s six-month report on COVID-19 in the County.

Mayor Wilson spoke about the lessons learned through the last six months and the ways the County has tried to stop the spread, including a mask mandate and funding to local businesses impacted by the pandemic.

She emphasized economic relief will come only with consumer confidence: willingness from the public to use local businesses and local resources.