Mayor Wilson reacts to Governor Herbert’s emergency order

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson issued a statement following Governor Herberts enacting a new emergency order Sunday night.

“Salt Lake County and the State of Utah are facing a crisis as COVID-19 cases increase. I support State leaders recognizing and enacting stricter measures,” said Mayor Wilson. “We will work together within our communities and with the State to do everything we can to protect our families and our hospitals. It is up to each of us to limit social gatherings and activities for the near future. We can do this. Together we have flattened the curve before, and we are going to do it again.”

Following weeks of continued stress on Utah’s hospital networks due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Herbert declared a State of Emergency to address hospital overcrowding.

The governor and Utah Department of Health have also issued concurrent executive and public health orders designed to curb the surge of cases in Utah.

Both orders go into effect Monday, Nov. 9, and will remain in effect until Nov. 23.