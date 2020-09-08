Mayor of Centerville signs declaration of emergency after widespread destruction from extreme winds

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Robin Graef

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Centerville Mayor Clark Wilkinson has signed a declaration of emergency for Centerville City after extreme winds cause widespread damage.

Police in Centerville are asking for everyone to remain inside as much as possible as debris is making being outdoors dangerous. They are asking residents to wait until the storm is over before starting cleaning up.

Authorities released the following guidance for residents:

Image
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story