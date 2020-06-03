Mayor Mendenhall ends Salt Lake City curfew

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Mayor, Erin Mendenhall, has lifted the curfew in Salt Lake City that was originally supposed to last for a week.

Today I will be ending the curfew in Salt Lake City. After seeing the respect that protestors have largely shown for one another, police, and our city, I believe that Salt Lake City is once again proving itself to be a place of peace and progress. #utpol #slc — SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) June 3, 2020

The Mayor says that after seeing the respect protesters have shown for one another, police and the city that she believes the city is ‘once again proving itself to be a place of peace and progress’.

In the news that was released through the Mayor’s twitter, she says she everyone doing their best to keep things peaceful and is also seeing people come together across community lines to communicate and connect and hopes that actions continue forward in a positive way.