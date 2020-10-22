Mayor Mendenhall and Police Chief Brown plant daffodils in honor of lives lost to domestic violence

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown came together Wednesday afternoon to plant daffodils to honor the lives lost to domestic violence.

Oct. 18-24 is Week without Violence, YWCA Utah’s annual campaign to end gender-based violence. According to YWCA, since 2000, 42% of adult homicides in Utah were domestic-violence related, and a firearm was a weapon used in 59% of those cases.

The daffodil planting was held at the Salt Lake City Public Safety Building near the Bronze Hand sculpture. YWCA Utah, Salt Lake City Police, and the Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office spoke at the event to raise awareness about the effects of domestic violence and called for continued collaboration with agencies to keep victims safe.

YWCA Utah is an organization that works to advance the well-being of women in Utah through safety, opportunity, and advocacy. The organization was started in 1906.