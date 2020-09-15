Mayor Jenny Wilson gives six-month report on COVID-19 response

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Mayor Jenny Wilson gives the six-month report on Salt Lake County’s COVID-19 response.

She is expected to talk about the formation of agencies, testing, tracking, quarantine, and isolation strategies; the coordination with municipal partners and schools; specialized outreach to underserved and diverse communities; and innovations for continuing basic services such as parks and recreation; libraries, and senior services.

