Matt Bushman announces he will return to BYU for senior season

Bushman led the Cougars with 688 yards receiving last season

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The BYU football team received some good news Friday night, as tight end Matt Bushman announced on Instagram that he will not enter the NFL Draft a year early, and will return to school for his senior season.

“After thought and consideration, I have chosen to stay for my senior year,” Bushman wrote. “I’m excited for the future? GO COUGS!”

Bushman led the Cougars with 688 yards receiving this past season on 47 catches and four touchdowns.

In his three seasons with BYU, Bushman has 125 career receptions for 1.719 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Bushman was projected to be a mid-round NFL pick in the upcoming draft, but will instead play one more year at BYU before turning pro.

With the losses of Micah Simon, Aleva Hifo and Talon Shumway to graduation, the Cougars needed an experienced pass catcher back for the 2020 season.

Running back Ty’Son Williams announced on Thursday that he will leave BYU for the NFL Draft, while defensive tackle Khyris Tonga has until January 20th to make his decision.

