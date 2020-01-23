Mark Zuckerberg to headline Silicon Slopes Tech Summit

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News)- The CEO of Facebook will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Silicon Slopes Tech Summit.

The summit, hosted by the Silicon Slopes organization, is a two-day conference where some of the most prominent minds in the tech industry will take stage.

Speakers include Shantanu Narayen, Adobe CEO; Omar Johnson, former Beats by Dre CMO; Stewart Butterfield, Slack CEO; Scott Cutler, StubHub President; Mike Herring, Pandora President & CEO; and many many others.

The summit runs January 30 through the 31st and is expected to bring more than 20,000 attendees.

