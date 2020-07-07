Map: What areas in Utah are requiring face masks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The past few weeks, several Utah counties and cities have gotten the go-ahead from Governor Gary Herbert to order that masks be worn in public.

Check out this map below that shows where in Utah face coverings are required when in public.

Salt Lake County: On June 28, a county-wide face mask mandate went into effect. Amid the announcement, County Mayor Jenny Wilson said that the face coverings will be mandatory when shopping, entering/exiting restaurants and at community events.

Summit County: Summit County also got the go-ahead from Gov. Herbert to issue a county-wide mask mandate. The mandate went into effect on June 27.

Grand County: The popular tourist destination is now requiring all residents and visitors to wear masks when in public. The Grand County Council voted 5-2 to send the mask mandate request to Gov. Herbert to sign, which he did. The mandate went into effect in Grand County on July 3. While Arches National Park is located in Grand County, they operate under direction from the Department of the Interior and only strongly encourage and recommend face masks when in the park.

Springdale: The town of Springdale, which lies at the opening of Zion National Park, started to require masks for everyone in commercial and retail stores when waiting to be seated at restaurants, and at community events. This went into effect on July 3. Masks are not required in Zion National Park.