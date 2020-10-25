Many Utahns wake up to snow, just as forecast. So what’s next?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Many Utahn’s were surprised to wake up Sunday morning to snow in their yards, some as much as 5.5 inches, but it was definitely predicted.

ABC4’s weather team explained on Friday that a cold front would move through Northern Utah later on Saturday through Sunday morning, and that is exactly what happened.

“There’s not a tremendous amount of precipitation expected with this storm, but our mountains and mountain valleys will receive some light accumulating snow,” ABC4’s Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy said. “We will see showery precipitation associated with the front that will deliver a wintry mix to valleys with no accumulation expected, and light snow to our Wasatch and Uinta Mountains. Snow will fall through Sunday morning and totals are expected between 2-4.″

Cold storm on the way, with most snow falling on our neighbors to the east (CO) We will see the snow level drop to 6,000ft with light snow accumulations possible. Places like Brianhead, the Tushars, Henry Mtns, have best shot at totals Sunday afternoon thru Mon. @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/WJuwneVwF9 — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) October 24, 2020

For the remainder of Sunday and into Monday, Brophy says the cold air will surge further south and likely bring a hard freeze to most Utah cities Sunday into Monday night.

“St. George is expected to fall into the 30s for overnight lows as well. The remaining precipitation will likely impact Central, Eastern, and Southern mountains Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon,” Brophy said. “With the coldest air in place, Central and Southern Utah mountain locations like Brianhead, the Tushars, and the Henry Mountains could see 3-6″ of snow. The snow level will drop to 6,000 feet.”

Viewers have already started sending in their photos to ABC4. If you would like to add yours, please send them to News@ABC4news.com with your name and city the photo was taken in.