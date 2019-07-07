Many in Iron County still without power a day later

IRON COUNTY, UT (ABC4 News) – Thousands of people were without power Saturday and Sunday following a loss of transmission at a substation, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

At its height, the power outage impacted 2,100 Rocky Mountain Power customers.

We are aware of the outage in Brian Head, Parowan, Paragonah, and Beaver UT affecting approximately 2,100 customers. The cause of the outage is equipment problem. The estimated time of restoration is 11:00 am. For updates, visit https://t.co/siomLbq2r5 or text “OUT” to 759677. — Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) July 6, 2019

By Sunday morning, the number of those impacted by the power outage had fallen to about 1,800.

Rocky Mountain Power issued a statement to ABC4 News:

Rocky Mountain Power crews have been working since early Saturday morning to restore power to customers in the Brian Head and Parowan areas after a critical component on a transformer failed in the Parowan substation. Overnight, crews were able to bring in a generator to manage critical load. Currently, the team is working on the possible use of additional generators​ in an effort to restore power to as many customers as possible while repairs are being made​. ​ Currently 1,867 customers are affected. Rocky Mountain Power expects repairs to be completed around midnight tonight. The company apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates customers’ patience during the repair process. Customers can receive updated outage information by texting the word “STAT” to 759677.​​ Rocky Mountain Power

Residents have been reaching out to Rocky Mountain Power over social media, asking for updates and when the power will return.

Rocky Mountain Power hoped to have the equipment problem fixed and power returned to the area by 8 p.m. Sunday, but the estimated time was pushed back to midnight.