MANTUA, Utah (ABC4 News) – Mantua residents are still cleaning up snow after being left with about two feet of snow in their driveways after these storms.

Snow banks about 6 feet tall are sitting by Mantua residents driveways after they got more snow than they anticipated.

Harper Johnson is the public works director for Mantua. He’s been plowing since Monday and has only gotten a few hours of sleep.

“The first storm we probably got, I’m going to guestimate about a foot of snow, the second storm that came last night came in hard and fast with a lot of wind and we probably got another foot of snow on that storm,” says Johnson.

He’s lived here his entire life and has worked for Mantua for 27 years.

“I would dare say, not necessarily the amount of snow but the way it came in and as fast as it came in with the winds, I would almost put it in probably, in my top 5 pushes in the last 27 years,” says Johnson.

Johnson says it’s only him, one other full-time employee, and a part-timer that clean up the town of nearly 1,000 residents.

“On a normal storm it’s no big deal, we can keep up but when you get it like this, it’s difficult,” says Johnson.

He says it’s up to mother nature on how the rest of the week will pan out with more snow to be expected, but hopes when it melts, it goes slowly.

“If it comes fast, we’ll be scrambling, a lot of homes, I know a few years ago when we got those early thaws, found water in their basement that they’ve never had before and I’m sure we’ll be faced with the same thing,” says Johnson.

Johnson says snowfall like this is bittersweet, but they’ve been waiting all season for it.

“We need it to recharge the aquafers in the ground, we need it to recharge our reservoirs, we need it to recharge our springs,” says Johnson.

He’ll spend the rest of the day working on his driveway and hopefully will be able to rest tonight.