Mandarin teacher in Utah worries for family living near Wuhan, China

DRAPER, Utah (ABC 4 News)– A teacher at Draper Elementary School from Wuhan, China worries for her family living in China, on lockdown.
Popular Chinese social media app WeChat is the only thing that connects Stella Wu to her family.
Wu has lived in Utah for years but is originally from a city 30 minutes outside of Wuhan, China.
Authorities say Wuhan is the epicenter of deadly Coronavirus, all her family lives there.
“They said they are definitely scared and there is nothing they can do,” Wu said. “They had government people knock on the door and test your temperature and give you a handout and tell you what to do and what not to do”.
The Chinese government is urging people to say in doors. Wu says her family has been on lockdown for 8 days.
The usually bustling streets outside her family’s home are empty.
Wu says her sister who traveled 11 hours north from Shenzhen, China to Wuhan for Lunar New Year is now stuck in Wuhan; the government is not allowing her to return home.
“All the transportation are closed, you cannot take a bus, drive your own car you can only walk around the big restaurants and shopping malls are all closed,” Wu said.
While all eyes are on China and the Coronavirus continues to worsen, Wu feels hopeless to help.
“There is nothing I can do just check in with them every day and see if they are safe and have enough food,” Wu said.
Canyon School District wants us to make it clear: Wu has not traveled to China recently nor is she accepting travelers from China.
