Managing acne from your mask

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Some have dubbed the new phenomenon, “mask-ne,” facial acne popping up from wearing a face-mask. Dermatologists are seeing the trend and say there are some things you can do to help.

Dr. David Myers from Utah Valley Dermatology said, “This is not going away, we’re going to be wearing masks for months and months.”

He recommended:

Wearing a cotton mask and washing between each use

Wearing medical masks only once

Consider changing your laundry detergent

Wear less or no make-up

Wash with a gentle cleanser and follow up with moisturizer regularly

Evaluate your routine as the seasons change

A little extra acne is inconvenient, but it’s certainly a small price to pay to keep yourself and others safe.