Man with 3 prior DUI convictions arrested after driving wrong way on State Street, 4x BAC limit

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man who has three prior DUI convictions was arrested over the weekend for driving the wrong way on State Street with a BAC of over 4 times the legal limit.

Accoring to arresting documents, 56-year-old Scott Maxwell Kelly was arrested early Friday morning after police say he was driving the wrong way on State Street without his lights on when an officer in the area spotted him.

The officer said they were at the stoplight at the intersection of Westminster Ave. and State Street when they saw a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes without its lights on. The driver used an opening where a barrier ends at this intersection to change directions and head in the correct direction.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and said they could smell a very strong odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle. The driver, identified as Kelly, admitted to driving the wrong way and drinking.

Documents state at the time Kelly was driving, he had a suspended driver license, was an alcohol restricted driver, was supposed to have an ignition interlock device installed in his vehicle and had no car insurance.

The officer found multiple open containers of alcohol during a search. Kelly’s BAC was .210 at the time of his arrest, according to documents.

A background check by the officer showed Kelly has had three prior convictions, including a felony DUI arrest in 2016 which was later reduced to a misdemeanor in a plea deal in 2018.

