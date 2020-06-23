Man who allegedly pointed gun, used N-word sign toward Black driver arrested

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man who allegedly targeted two people in a car on the freeway using racial slurs and a gun has been arrested.

According to a probable cause statement, the incident happened on June 21, 2020, at about 7:15 p.m. on northbound I-15 near 2600 South in Woods Cross.

The victims told police that at about 2600 South I-15 NB the suspect, Justin Franck, pointed a handgun at them, according to a PC statement.

The incident however started earlier on the highway when the victim accidentally cut off Franck’s vehicle in a merge area, after which Franck aggressively drove around them, eventually pulling in front of them to brake check them, according to a PC statement.

The victims started recording the incident and were able to capture Franck’s vehicle registration number.

Just before exiting the highway, Franck allegedly came alongside them and pointed a black handgun at the victims through the passenger side window.

The male victim immediately decreased his speed and exited the freeway at 2600 South, according to a PC statement.

Franck admitted to investigators that he was involved in the incident and added that he was frustrated because the victim’s vehicle was traveling in the fast lane at a slow speed. He also admitted to pulling in front of the victim’s vehicle, brake checked them and pulled a gun on them, according to a PC statement.

Franck was arrested and taken to the Davis County Jail and police say a black handgun was seized and booked into evidence.

