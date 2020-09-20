Man who groped Salt Lake City bar employee arrested after pointing gun at security

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two men were arrested Friday night after police say they pointed a gun at security officers who kicked them out for inappropriately touching one of their employees.

Police said Danny Garcia, 31, and Anthony Lozano, 26, went to the Sun Trapp club in Salt Lake City and when they entered, Garcia grabbed the female employee’s breast. Security confronted him and they both walked off the property, according to arresting documents.

Police said once off the property, Garcia pulled a stolen 9mm handgun from his waistband, cocked it, and pointed it at security. Garcia and Lozano then walked north and pointed the gun at security a at the north entrance. Garcia then brandished the gun at two more individuals and left on foot.

A witness at the bar followed the two while on the phone with dispatch until the police arrived. The witness was also able to tell the police where Garcia had dropped the gun.

Garcia faces charges of second-degree felony theft of a firearm, third-degree felony charges of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and aggravated assault (x2) as well as misdemeanor charges of threat or use of a dangerous weapon in a fight (x2), carrying a dangerous weapon while intoxicated, sexual battery and intoxication.

Lozano faces one misdemeanor count each of assault and public intoxication.

Documents state Garcia was intoxicated and the handgun was stolen. Due to a prior conviction of Domestic Violence Assault in the presence of a child, Garcia is restricted from being in possession of a firearm.

*It has been reported that shots were fired, however documents, and charges, do not reflect this same information. The police report must indicate that in order to be included in this particular report. As the investigation continues, the information could change.*