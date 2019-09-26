Man who admitted to killing girlfriend and her 3-year-old son sentenced

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News)- The man who admitted to murdering his girlfriend and her 3-year-old son was sentenced Thursday in Provo District Court.

Emily Quijano Almiron and her son, Gabriel disappeared in 2015. Last month Christopher Poulson plead guilty to their murder and later told authorities where their bodies were as part of a plea deal.

Related: Bodies of missing Orem mom and son believed found in Juab County

Thursday a judge sentenced Poulson 15 to life for murder and one to 15 years for two counts of manslaughter. Those sentences will be served consecutively.

Judge says Board of Pardons will make final determination as to how long Poulson will serve. Could be for a minimum of sixteen years and up to life. hope victims will find a way "to heal" @abc4utah #UtahCrime #JusticeFiles @OremDPS — Marcos Ortiz (@tv_mortiz) September 26, 2019

Investigators said on September 8, 2015, said Poulson was high on meth and caring for 3-year-old Gabriel while his mother Emily was at school. While Gabriel was in Poulson’s care, Poulson “injured him severely.” Realizing the child’s injuries were serious, he put him to bed hoping he would recover by morning.

Emily returned home, and she also went to bed. In the early morning hours of September 9th, Poulson said he checked on Gabriel and realized he had died during the night.



“At that point, he panicked and shot Emily, killing her,” Deputy Utah County Attorney Lance Bastian said during a press conference in August.

In court on Thursday Poulson said, “I take full responsibility. I feel terrible. I am sorry. I was not in my right mind. Emily, I am sorry, Gabriel, I am sorry.”

Latest stories: