Man wanting to reenact ’50 Shades of Grey’ charged with raping woman in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 21-year-old man was charged Thursday in 4th District Court with raping a woman he told he wanted to reenact “50 shades of Grey” with.

According to arresting documents, Conner Lee, of Spanish Fork, multiple felonies and two misdemeanors in relation to the incidents that occurred in 2018.

Documents state a woman told police she was with Lee multiple times when he sexually assaulted her, despite her telling him no and threatening him with pepper spray.

The incidents happened while they were parked in a car, at a couch at church and at his home when he invited her over to watch a movie.

Lee told the woman he wanted to have sex, saying he wanted to reenact the movie “50 Shades of Grey,” and that they weren’t doing anything wrong.

The woman said Lee sexually assaulted her despite her repeated requests to stop and statements that she did not want to and that he was hurting her. The woman had several visible bruises on her chest, arms and legs.

During one incident, Lee told the woman “I am going to have sex with you whether you like it or not” and “I’m going to do whatever I can to get you completely naked today,” according to documents.

Documents further state the last incident happened at his home where he pinned her down and raped her as she cried and asked him to “please stop.”

The woman told police Lee later apologized to the woman and offered to get her a pregnancy test, according to documents.

During an interview with police, Lee initially denied any sexual activity beyond holding hands, hugging and kissing. He also claimed to have almost no memory of the events in question, but as the interview progressed, Lee disclosed more and more, eventually admitting that “she didn’t want to have sex but we had sex,” that he lost control, that he physically hurt her during the encounter and that he raped her, documents state.

Lee faces one count of rape, one count of object rape, two counts of attempted object rape, three counts of object rape and four counts of forcible sex abuse and three counts of sexual battery.

A background check for Lee shows no criminal history in Utah.

Sexual Assault:

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

