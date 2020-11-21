Man wanted in connection to assault outside Park City grocery store

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Park City are looking for a suspect they say assaulted a man outside a local grocery store.

According to a post on the Park City Police Facebook page, detectives are hoping the public can help identify the suspect from surveillance photos.

Police say the assault happened on 12 November when the suspect was standing too close to an adult male in the checkout line at a Park City grocery store.

The victim told the suspect to back away, and an argument ensued.

The victim finished checking out and exited the store. The suspect followed him and restarted the argument. The suspect then struck the victim twice in the head with his fist/hand before leaving.

If you have any information regarding this individual, you may call our Dispatch Office at (435) 615-5500 or contact Lieutenant Little at dlittle@parkcity.org

The Tip-A-Cop line (435) 615-5555 is a convenient way to provide non-imminent details. Information can always be left anonymously, if desired.