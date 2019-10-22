Man walking along freeway ramp arrested for assaulting trooper

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Troopers arrested a 26-year-old man for assaulting a trooper who stopped him while walking along the on-ramp to the freeway Monday night.

Arresting documents show Benjamin Andrew Osaze Bandfield, 26, of West Valley City, was walking up the 400 South on-ramp to I-15 southbound.

As a Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped and exited his vehicle, Bandfield turned, threw down his backpack, and aggressively advanced towards him, documents state.

The trooper began speaking to Bandfield in an attempt to slow his advance and direct him towards the front of his patrol car but the man continued towards the trooper and ripped the earpiece from his ear, according to documents.

The trooper hit the emergency button to his radio and called for help while the Bandfield continued to try and fight with the trooper. When the Trooper pulled his taser, the man to start yelling “tase me” and “shoot me.”

Rio Grande troopers nearby responded while additional units were en route.

Bandfield was taken into custody and placed in a wrap and a spit hood. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of assaulting a police officer, failure to stop at the command of an officer, possession of a controlled substance and walking along the freeway.

Both the southbound on-ramp and northbound off-ramp for 400 South were closed for approximately 30 minutes during the incident.

A background check shows Bandfield was convicted of felony criminal mischief in Feb 2019 for burglarizing the Salt Lake City Justice Court building and causing over $5,000 worth of damage inside. He was identified by leaving a citation inside the bathroom during the incident and was captured on video surveillance.

Bandfield was charged with misdemeanor trespassing in Feb 2019, assault by a prisoner in 2013 and attempted forcible sex abuse in 2009.

