Man tries to run over ex-girlfriend, then runs from police

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A man is behind bars after being arrested for trying to run over his ex-girlfriend Friday. Unified police officers were called to a domestic violence incident after a woman told police 23-year-old Rick Deshler held her against her will and drove around refusing to let her exit the car.

According to the criminal complaint the woman got out of the car at a red light. That is when, police say Deshler turned the vehicle with the utility trailer in tow and hit her.

Shortly thereafter police found the vehicle involved which had plates that matched that and the description of a stolen vehicle.

The suspect tried to run, and officers deployed tire deflation devices. The tires were deflated but the suspect continued to run from police. The statement says he was driving on the rims through Murray, Taylorsville, and West Valley City.

Once the car stopped, the suspect tried to flee on foot, Officers arrested him a short distance away.

Rick Deshler accused of trying to run over his ex -girlfriend.

Deshler now faces charges of kidnapping, theft, aggravated assault and failure to stop at the command of an officer.

Domestic Violence:

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

