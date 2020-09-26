Man takes deputies on 100 mph chase in Summit County after trying to steal teen’s bike

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) A Riverton man is in jail after trying to steal a bike from a teen then taking deputies on a high-speed chase Friday night along I-80.

Just after 7:30 p.m. police were informed that someone had stolen a bike that was attached to a bike rack on a vehicle. The owner, who police say was a juvenile, also informed his parents who then started looking for the suspect and the bike.

The teen’s mom told police she located a man trying to put the bike into a Honda Civic in a parking lot and she blocked his car so he could not leave. She asked the man what kind of bike it was when she noticed her son’s water bottle in the trunk of his car. She started yelling at the man and asked bystanders to call 911.

The man gave her the bike that he already had loaded into the car then fled. The woman was able to take pictures of the man’s car and license plate.

A deputy located the car, being driven by Michael Terry Price, 28, driving west on Newpark Blvd. going towards SR 224. Price began to speed and change lanes erratically then acted like he was going to make a left turn but quickly accelerated, changed lanes, and headed towards the freeway, documents state.

The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop but Price entered westbound I-80. The deputy drove behind the vehicle for about 15 minutes with his lights and sirens on, according to documents.

Deputies said during the pursuit, Price made numerous traffic violations including speeding, improper lane changes, following too close, passing on the right, driving on the shoulder, and reckless driving.

“There were numerous times during the pursuit that the Civic nearly hit other cars while weaving in and out of traffic,” as stated in the arresting document. “Speeds in this pursuit reached over 100 miles per hour.”

Troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol performed a PIT maneuver on the Civic which then spun around and came to a stop in the center of the freeway. While being told to get on the ground, Price opened the driver’s door and ran, jumping over a barrier and onto the eastbound side of the freeway, according to arresting documents.

The trooper and the deputy chased Price over the cement divider and across the I-80 eastbound lanes into a gully where they took him into custody. Price, and a female passenger, were both taken to the hospital as police said they had recently used heroin.

Police later determined the vehicle had recently been reported as stolen out of Salt Lake City earlier that day.

Price was later booked into the Summit County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing, theft, failure to stop at the command of Police, and reckless driving

Price had multiple warrants at the time of the incident: Aggravated Assault $10,000, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Retail Theft $10,000, Retail Theft $1,000, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property $5,000, Receiving Stolen Vehicle, Possession of Burglary Tools $10,000, Retail Theft $755