Man taken into custody after ‘illegally occupying’ Cedar Hills home

CEDAR HILLS, Utah (ABC4 News) – There was heavy law enforcement presence in the area of Cedar Hills Drive and 4200 West in Utah County Thursday night.

Officers were prepared for a standoff with multiple agencies along with SWAT and two life flight helicopters responding from the University of Utah and Intermountain Healthcare.

It’s after authorities say Paul Kenneth Cromar illegally took over a home in the area eight months ago from its new owner.

Authorities say Cromar previously owned the home, but it was seized, foreclosed, and sold by the government for his failure to pay taxes of more than a million dollars.

Law enforcement caught up with Mr. Cromar, who goes by his middle name “Ken,” Thursday night in Pleasant Grove. He was taken into custody along with another individual.

Back at the home, law enforcement was aware there were multiple people inside armed with firearms. So, multiple agencies responded to insure the home was safely turned over to its current owner.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says the items in the home with the exception of valuables like jewelry will now be the property of the current owner.

“We’re still there searching the home making sure there’s nothing dangerous there,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office Thursday evening.

Sgt. Cannon says Cromar is an associate of Ryan Bundy, who is best known for the 2016 occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon.

It’s unclear if Bundy was at the home Thursday night.