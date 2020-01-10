Man suspected of stealing mail from Cache County residents arrested

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A man accused of stealing from residents in Cache County has been booked into Cache County Jail.

Lt. Doyle Peck said detectives were able to track down 51-year-old Travis Goodwin in connection to multiple thefts of mail from mailboxes and burglarized storage units thanks to attentive people in the area.

On Thursday witnesses told police they saw the man that was reportedly tampering with mailboxes in the Smithfield area driving away in a green Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Deputies stopped the driver (Goodwin) in the Richmond area.

He was booked into Cache County Jail on multiple misdemeanor and felony counts of burglary and mail tampering.

Police say Goodwin is connected to thefts in multiple areas in Cache County.

Victims in those cases were contacted and were able to identify their property that had been in his possession, Lt. Peck said.

Peck says those who believe they were victims of mail tampering should call Public Safety Dispatch at 435-753-7555 to make a report.

