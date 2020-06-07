EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Saratoga Springs man on a walk Sunday morning was struck by lightning, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon tells ABC4 News the 33-year-old man was walking on a trail just before noon with his wife in Eagle Mountain when he was hit by a bolt of lightning.

Cannon says the man immediately went unconscious from the lightning strike, but regained consciousness when paramedics arrived and began to render emergency first aid.

The man was flown by LifeFlight to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this hour. We have a crew working on this story and will bring you more information as it becomes available.