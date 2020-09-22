Man stabbed multiple times, police searching for suspect

by: ABC4 Staff

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – South Jordan Police are searching for a suspect they say stabbed a man multiple times late Monday night.

It happened around 11:00 p.m. at 10722 South Frontage Road at the Super 8.

Police tell ABC4 news two men were inside the lobby of the Super 8 and started fighting each other.

According to the South Jordan Police Department, the suspect stabbed the 28-year-old man multiple times and left the area in a white SUV.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

If you know anything about the stabbing, please call the South Jordan Police Department at 801-840-4000.

