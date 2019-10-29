Man stabbed after suspect finds him with his girlfriend at motel in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 20-year-old man was arrested over the weekend after police said he stabbed another man he found at a hotel with his girlfriend in West Valley City.

Arresting documents state Christopher Antonio Hernandez was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday on first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary as well as one second-degree felony aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Police said the victim arrived at Jordan Valley Hospital around 2:30 a.m. with a stab wound to his chest. He told police he had gone to a hotel room with a female co-worker and after being in the room for a while, the woman’s boyfriend showed up and assaulted him with a large knife.

The victim said Hernandez then took the woman by the arm while still holding the knife, and they both left.

When officers arrived at the hotel room, the found a large amount of blood and the suspect and his girlfriend were gone.

Through an attorney, Hernandez turned himself in to police around 4:30 p.m. He refused to answer any questions and the attorney told police he had seen his client’s girlfriend alive, and she too had retained an attorney.

A background check on Hernandez shows no criminal history in Utah.

